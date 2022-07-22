Indy’s food truck scene has everything from pizza to Brazilian food to pierogi, but when it comes to Indy’s Best — baked potatoes can’t be beat.

Later Taters has been named Indy’s Best Food Truck by FOX59 viewers.

You may be surprised to learn Later Taters was just launched this May at the Marion County Fair.

“We had toyed with the concept for a while, kind of ran it as a ghost kitchen, then decided to establish it as a standalone business,” said co-owner Victoria Bethley.

Some of the signature taters the food truck offers is the Bambino which comes with meatballs, marinara, pesto and creamy basil. There is also the top-selling Cajun Tater which is topped with fried catfish bites, creole shrimp, green onion, and Cajun sauce.







You can also create your own baked potato concoction, even switching out a traditional potato for a sweet potato or mountain of fries.

“We’re very honored that people really like our concept and our food,” said Bethley.