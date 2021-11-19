Linne’s Bakery voted as Indy’s Best bakery or pastry shop

It’s our sweetest Indy’s Best competition yet!

So far, FOX59 viewers have named Indy’s Best tenderloin, Indy’s Best sports bar, and more!

For our latest round, you had the deliciously daunting task of determining Indy’s Best bakery or pastry shop.

The winner is….Linney’s Bakery and Moore in Shelbyville!

Sherman visited the bakery where he met owner Bill Moore, and let’s just say, he was very excited about the big news!

The bakery goes back 131 years, and it’s been in the Linney family since 1984. Moore himself is a certified master of baking.

“It’s a very hard earned distinction,” said Moore. “It’s a good honor to have and I say that appreciatively.”

Moore showed off an array of treats, including the bakery’s signature twisted donuts.

“Everybody just goes wild about them. The way they’re twisted — they collect a lot of glaze. All of our donuts — they’re made from scratch. We don’t use a mix on them.”

Finally, a word to the wise: Linne’s is actually pronounced like “Linn-ey’s!”