What can be sweeter than crowning the winner of Indy’s Best Chocolate?

The honor goes to Miss Sugar Ray Chocolatier in Crawfordsville! The business received the most votes in our Indy’s Best contest.

Owner and chocolatier Raylee Carpenter welcomed FOX59 for a tour of her winning chocolate shop.

“Thank you to everyone who has voted for me. I greatly appreciate it,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter got her start in the chocolate world at the now closed Ganache in Zionsville but says she grew up eating Donaldson Chocolate in Lebanon.

Miss Sugar Ray Chocolatier officially opened its doors last years, but Carpenter said she’s been working with chocolate for the last 13 years.

You can find Miss Sugar Ray Chocolatier at 120 W. Main Street in Crawfordsville.

By the way, if you like chocolate-covered strawberries, Carpenter is taking pre-orders.