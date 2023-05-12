We’re sending a big congratulations to New Palestine High School’s robotics program.

FOX59 viewers voted their teams as as Indy’s Best High School Robotics program!

The school, which has three teams, recently competed in a world competition.

“They worked year-round on their robot. They had a great season. You can see by all of the awards that they’ve won,” said Dave Post, a technology education teacher and robotics coach.

While New Pal competes in the high school division, Post said some of the students have been involved with robotics since elementary school.

“A lot of these kids have discovered what they might want to pursue education-wise or career-wise from their experience with robotics,” Post remarked.

Students Noah Dropsey and Brandon Newcomb were part of the competing teams.

“Throughout the year, we build a bot and then you can register for competitions hosted by schools and organizations,” explained Newcomb.

This past competition season, they built robots that were designed to play a frisbee golf-type game.

“You’re just trying to score more points than your opponent,” remarked Dropsey.

Post said this has been the school’s most successful robotics team so far.