In what’s proven to be our most popular Indy’s Best ever, thousands and thousands of people voted for the high school show choir they thought was Indy’s Best.

We received nearly 6,000 votes, and our viewers have named Noblesville High School as our winner!

Sherman visited the school to deliver the good news and see some incredible performances!

“It’s great for this community because it’s such an arts supportive community,” said John Neubauer, director of the school’s choir program.

The school has four show choirs and eight choirs total and perform year-round.

Senior and dance captain Alex Dyar was appreciative of the win.

“It shows not only how supportive the community of Noblesville is but Indiana overall — which is just amazing.”

Noblesville Singers is the mixed choral group and performed one of their competition pieces, “Love Will Keep Us Together.”











Noblesville Singers

Other choirs in the program include the all-male MaleTonez, the junior varsity all-female Sensation, and New Dimension, another all-female group.

“I’ve been singing ever since I was really little” said junior Maddux Morrison. “I do vocal lessons and dance classes outside of school as well.”

The choir program has one last performance at 7 p.m. on May 20 in the school’s auditorium.

“It’s free, so you get to see these kids do their thing live and in living color,” said Neubauer.

You can find out more about the choral program here.