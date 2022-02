Our next Indy’s Best topic may have you jumping for joy!

We need your team spirit to help us find Indy’s Best high school cheer squad.

You often see cheerleaders on the sidelines, cheering for basketball and football teams and hyping up the crowd. But many cheerleaders actually compete themselves!

We’re looking for the squad with the most spirit, athleticism, and crowd involvement.

Nominate your pick for Indy’s Best!