Whether you call it a pub, tavern or watering hole, Pawn Shop Pub is one of the best places to gather with friends for a pint and some tasty food. In fact, the north side business is Indy’s Best place for it.

Pawn Shop Pub (2222 E. 54th Street) received the most votes in FOX59’s Indy’s Best contest to earn the title of Indy’s Best Pub.

The pub has been around since the mid-1970s but relocated to E. 54th in 2006.

As manager Sarah Eberhart explained, the original owner loved collecting antiques and told his wife he was opening a pawn shop instead of a pub.

“He kind of used it as a front for his wife — a non-drinker,” said Eberhart.

Pawn Shop Pub is known for its giant tenderloin, and the different ways it can be served including Italian style and buffalo.

While PBR is a top choice, Eberhart said one of its most popular brews is Carlsberg, a Danish-style Pilsner.