A house with Halloween pumpkins and halloween decorations at Halloween night on a city street. Trick or treat.

For some Halloween fanatics, spooky season is all about scaring your neighbors with your elaborate decorations.

We’ve compiled some of the the area’s creepiest displays, and it’s now up to you to name Indy’s Best Halloween display.

NOTE: VOTING IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.

Choctaw Ridge Way

The first candidate is on Choctaw Ridge Way on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Choctaw Ridge Way

Frye Road

Our second candidate is on Frye Road — also on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Frye Road

Lavender Court

Another southeast side spooky spot is this home on Lavender Court.

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

Lavender Court

W. Staat Street (Fortville)

Our final candidate on W. Staat Street is also known as the IT House in Fortville.

W. Staat Street

W. Staat Street

W. Staat Street

W. Staat Street

W. Staat Street

W. Staat Street