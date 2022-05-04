Central Indiana is home to thousands of incredible young vocalists, with many of them filling the risers of their high school show choirs.

We are looking for the one that is truly pitch perfect in our quest for Indy’s Best High School Show Choir.

We received more than 1,800 nominations and had quite the task to scale it down to our final four.

But in the end, our four schools are Avon, Center Grove, Noblesville and Pendleton Heights.

You have until 10 a.m. Thursday to vote. The winner will be announced Friday.