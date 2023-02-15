The ball’s in your court, Indy’s Best voters!
It’s time to vote for the high school with the best home court advantage this basketball season.
The voting is open for 30 hours. We’ll reveal the winner Friday!
by: Izzy Karpinski
Posted:
Updated:
The ball’s in your court, Indy’s Best voters!
It’s time to vote for the high school with the best home court advantage this basketball season.
The voting is open for 30 hours. We’ll reveal the winner Friday!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now