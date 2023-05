It’s time to put your taste buds to the test! If you’re someone who loves the flavor and spice of local Mexican restaurants, it’s time to vote for which one you think is best.

We’re looking to name Indy’s Best Mexican restaurant. Which places comes out on top when it comes to tasty tacos, delicious margaritas, and making you feel like you’re at a fiesta?

Voting is open from Wednesday to Thursday. The winner will be announced Friday!