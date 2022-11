No one has more school spirit than a high school mascot.

It takes a lot of moxie to put on the makeup or wear that hot and itchy suit. No matter what they look like, they’re experts at getting the crowd fired up!

We asked you for nominations for Indy’s Best High School Mascot. Here are the four finalists:

Fishers Tiger

Ben Davis Giant

Hamilton Southeastern Lion

Franklin Central Flash

Vote below! Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3