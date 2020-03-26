Indy’s Child: 70 Things to do with Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many Hoosiers are spending a lot more time with the family with students out of school and many parents staying home from work as well. So as you stay in with the kids, some parents are wondering how to keep them occupied.

Wendy Hasser is a digital publisher with Indy's Child. The organization came up with a list of 70 things to do with kids.

"We've had people from all different parts of the country come look at this list and try different activities at home," said Hasser.

Some of Hasser's favorite activities include searching for four-leaf clovers, playing dress-up and a picnic in the living room.

If you don't have an item needed for an activity, Hasser asks parents to just pick another activity rather than going to the store and picking up any items.

One of the most creative activities was the last item on the list -- making a time capsule.

"[Consider] making a time capsule of everything that we're going through right now," said Hasser. "This is a time we're going to look back on and maybe tell our grandkids [about it.] The kids who are experiencing this now [can show] what this was like."

