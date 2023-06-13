Mark your calendar– Indy’s premiere bourbon celebration returns to downtown Indianapolis on Friday, July 28!

It’s an extraordinary night of bourbon tasting hosted by the Indiana Historical Society. Make your way through the Indiana Experience while sampling renowned spirits and learning more about the fine art and nuances of distilling. Tickets go on sale today at 10 A.M. — and they’re sure to sell out fast!

President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society Jody Blankenship, as well as Rachel Gonzales-Brady, Tasting Room Manager at Moon Drops Distillery in Fortville joined FOX59 Tuesday morning to talk about what you can expect at this year’s celebration.