IndyStar investigates inmate death inside Harrison County Jail

HARRISON COUNTY– More than 300 people have died inside Indiana jails in a little over a decade. The IndyStar is investigating the causes of these deaths.

As they dig deeper, they have revealed newly released video of an inmate named Jerod Draper who died after 8 hours in the Harrison County Jail.

IndyStar investigative reporters Tim Evans and Ryan Martin explain the moments before his death and and how officers responded while he was experiencing a drug overdose.

40-year-old Draper was booked after a police chase in 2018. Before being taken into custody, Draper ingested methamphetamine.

When he began experiencing overdose symptoms, correctional officers put him in an isolation cell, gave him a suicide smock and strapped him to a chair.

Over an 8-hour period, he was tased at least 6 times and officers used pain techniques on him. He died shortly after. The coroner ruled it an overdose, however, the IndyStar continues to investigate the incident as a crime.

Watch our interview to learn how the reporters were able to gain access to the video.