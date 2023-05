Next Thursday, May 25th is National Wine Day!

Whether you enjoy a full-bodied Cabernet, a sweet Moscato or a classic Rosé, if you’re 21 and older you’ll want to uncork this list of wineries, vineyards, and local restaurants to spend May 25, also known as National Wine Day, around Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

Indy Maven found a few other great spots as well. Click here to see their complete list.