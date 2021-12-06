Indy Maven talks about presents for food lovers

INDIANAPOLIS- Are you searching for a great gift for the food lover in your life?

If so, we’ve got five central Indiana ideas that are worth adding to your list.

Indy Maven has some tips:

Smoking Goose and Goose the Market

Smoking Goose and Goose the Market are no-brainers for delicious sausages and charcuterie boards.

The next time you’re shopping at Smoking Goose, pick up a brand new “10th Anniversary” market tote in celebration of the local meatery’s ten years in business.

The reusable, recycled-cotton bag is the perfect size for taking quick trips to the market, and it also makes a unique gift bag.

Five Thirty Home

Whether the loved ones in your life prefer sipping coffee, cocoa, or even Moscow Mules, you’ll find the perfect mug for them at Erica Carpenter’s Five Thirty Home boutique in Zionsville.

No matter what style you choose, each mug is $12.

A Question of Eagles

A Question of Eagles is an Indianapolis-based company from a husband-and-wife team that makes handmade stoneware that’s locally fired in an electric kiln.

These chic pouring bottles from their brand are ideal for olive oil, but they’re also a fun way to water small plants.

Zionsville Olive Oil

Julie Wooldridge and Angie McCloskey’s Zionsville Olive Oil is a fantastic local spot to pick up fresh extra virgin olive oil and flavored vinegars.

While you’re there, you can also add a clever salad dressing jar to your basket. It has recipes printed on the side for making dressings like “raspberry walnut” and “honey mustard,” and all you have to do is add the ingredients and shake.