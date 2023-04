April 22 is Earth Day! If you’re considering more sustainable ways of living, there are several businesses around the Indy area that specialize in eco-friendly products. They also focus on locally sourced, recycled, and handmade goods to help reduce your carbon footprint. Maura Malloy from Indy Maven joined Daniel in the studio to highlight six products. For more information, click here.

