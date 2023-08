Tuesday, August 8 is International Cat Day. Did you know there are more than 58 million pet cats in the U.S.?

We thought we’d use today’s observance to ask a local veterinarian some common questions many cat owners have.

Dr. Rachael Campbell, medical director for Pet Wellness Clinics, joined FOX59 Tuesday morning to answer our questions.

Pet Wellness Clinics have several locations across Central Indiana. To find one closest to you, click here.