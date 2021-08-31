International Drug Overdose Day: resources for those that need them

INDIANAPOLIS — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a topic that’s picked up a lot of steam, especially during the pandemic. America and much of the world saw sharp increases in overdoses and deaths associated with drug and opioid use.

FOX59 spoke with Stephanie Anderson, CEO of Recovery Centers of America Indianapolis. She explained why the problem has gotten so much worse and offered resources to people who need them.

