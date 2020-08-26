International Marketplace Coalition works to get people interested in soccer

INDIANAPOLIS– The International Marketplace Coalition is working with the Indianapolis Recorder and launching an amateur soccer league. You have to be 18 or older to join. Admission to training sessions is free, but some teams may have individual membership fees.

Training times:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Matches will be held as needed, there are currently no active tournaments.

Location:

Field located behind the International Marketplace Coalition’s temporary office:

3520 Guion Road

Indianapolis, IN 46225