According to the CDC, every day, 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving related crashes. That’s one person every 45 minutes.

Now, a nationally recognized program is making a stop in Indianapolis to encourage more young drivers to be safe behind the wheel.

The International Save A Life Tour is educating people across the globe to make smart decisions on the road. The tour is making a stop in Indianapolis.

The International Save A Life Tour shows students firsthand the deadly consequences of unsafe driving practices and choices.

This program has been used with students at more than 1,500 colleges and 600 different high schools.

On Wednesday, the program will impact dozens of students at Roncalli High School on Indy’s south side.

The program will focus on the following driving situations:

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Improper driver behavior

Seat belt usage

This will be done through presentations, interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities including virtual reality driving simulators, and more.

At the end of the day, students will take a pledge to always be a safe driver on our Indiana roadways.

Organizers say this information is key to learn at a young age so we can prevent more of these types of crashes going forward.

To learn more about The International Save A Life Tour, click here.