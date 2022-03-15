INDIANAPOLIS–For decades the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance has been the premiere school for traditional Irish dance in Central Indiana, and the only certified Irish dance school in Indianapolis.

We talk to Taryn Locke and Rachel and Moriah Polak. All three are national qualifiers and will travel to Montreal in July for the North American championships. Moriah is also a world qualifier and will travel to Belfast to compete at the world championships in April.

The academy is accepting new students, children and adults. For more information on the academy, click here.