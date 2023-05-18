The Colts organization makes mental health a priority every day of the year, but today specifically is Mental Health Action Day. We are also in the middle of May which is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s the perfect time to talk with Colts’ owner and vice chair, Kalen Jackson, who joined FOX59 live Thursday morning to talk about what are the Colts are doing for Mental Health Action Day.

Hundreds of nonprofits, brands, public agencies and leaders globally are expected to come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action.

Free resources, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for organizing events, are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us. Those participating in Mental Health Action Day on social media are encouraged to use #MentalHealthAction in their posts.

For information on the Colts’ grant applications and “Kicking The Stigma” gear, click here.