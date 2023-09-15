INDIANAPOLIS — A weekend full of fun is right around the corner and it all gets started in Irvington as the area’s Tour of Homes celebrates a major milestone, 50 years!

If you’ve ever driven past one of the many beautiful homes in Irvington and thought, “I’d sure love to see the inside.” Well then Sunday, Sept. 17, is your lucky day!

Tours are limited to 100 guests, tickets cost $20 online ahead of time of $25 the day of the event from noon to 5 p.m. You’ll be able to visit these eight historic homes:

520 N Campbell Ave

227 S Ritter Ave

625 N Edmundson Ave

320 Poplar Rd

5115 Norway Dr

943 N Irvington Ave

325 N Emerson Ave

5435 Washington St

On top of this, be sure to check out The Benton House at 312 South Downey Ave for the homes 150th birthday extravaganza.

While the tour of homes has been going on annually for 50 years, this year marks the first time guests can tour the caretaker’s apartment inside the Benton House built in 1873.

The apartment, right above one of the only surviving suspended spiral staircases in the city, belongs to Caretaker and Irvington Tour of Homes Board Member Andrew Mankus.

Mankus said hosting his home to a hundred guests has been a labor of love.

“It’s going to be nice; I get to share it with everyone – kinda get to enjoy the fruits of my labor,” Mankus said. “It’s fun seeing people come out and enjoying their time, having fun at the house.”

There will also be a car show in the parking lot behind the Benton House with a live band and food truck.

You’ll likely be famished after touring all those beautiful homes – so refuel yourself at the St. George Middle Eastern Festival running Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Fishers.

Enjoy grape leaves, tiropita, kibbie, chicken shawarma, lamb shanks, gyros, falafel, and of coursw, the famous honey balls! While food is a focal point, the annual St. George Middle Eastern Festival represents so much more – faith, heritage, music and more.

The festival itself is free, $5 parking is available at the nearby Hoosier Road Elementary School at 11300 E 121st St. shuttles between the festival and the parking area included.

Festival hours vary by day:

Friday 9/15: 5-10 p.m.

Saturday 9/16: noon-10 p.m.

Sunday 9/17: 1-5 p.m.