ISP to announce new body-worn camera program

Indiana State Police launch a new body camera program on Thursday. It’s a new technology endeavor for the department that they say will help in many different aspects.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, ISP will announce the program they are undertaking as well as explain what it will look like and how it will work.

“For us, this will be the first time that our agency has undertaken the body cam worn program in the manner that we’re doing it,” said Indiana State Police Chief Public Information Officer Captain Ron Galaviz.

In August of last year, Governor Eric Holcomb required body cameras amid last summer’s calls for social justice. as a way to help tackle systemic racism within the structures of state government. Holcomb said he wanted the department to have them by spring of 2021.

Police say the cameras provide a very valuable function, not just for law enforcement but also for the public.

This also adds a new layer of transparency and can be a new tool to help with state police complaints.

“We know that there are sometimes complaints filed against police officers so this will be another tool to help take a look a little more deeply into what that all entails and what to substantiate or otherwise to substantiate or otherwise exonerate the officer involved in those situations,” said Captain Galaviz.

Captain Galaviz says the cameras will help take a little deeper look into any issues anyone may have with interaction with troopers.

“When we’re talking about a complaint coming in or some sort, we get to see both sides of that story and both sides of that interaction, so it plays to both sides of that coin.”

“The public will have that peace of mind knowing that these interactions and the things that we as a profession are doing are being recorded.”

He says the cameras can help with criminal and crash investigations and general interactions with the public.

Captain Galaviz couldn’t provide the exact details of the program or the rollout, but that information is expected to be revealed at the announcement.