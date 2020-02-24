Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Statehouse will be full of Sycamore pride on Monday, February 24.

It is ISU Day at the Statehouse. Indiana State University students will meet with state lawmakers from their home districts.

ISU president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis discussed the day on Fox 59.

"Indiana State University has a distinctive mission in this state," she began. "As an institution, we're tied to the workforce needs of Indiana."

During ISU Day at the Statehouse, Dr. Curtis said tables will be set up representing every college in the university. They will speak to legislators about the unique research being done in each school.

ISU is also looking forward to "Give to Blue Day" on March 11.