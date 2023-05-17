6-foot-9 power forward, Malik Reneau, just finished his freshman year at IU, one that saw him get a lot of action on the hardwood. But the Miami native isn’t all about basketball.

He recently teamed up with Big Woods Restaurants to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana — And he’s doing it in a unique way.

Malik joined FOX59 live from Miami Wednesday morning to talk more about the special fundraiser.

For more information on where to get the “Malik Reneau Burger,” click here.