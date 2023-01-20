INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

It’s just one of the nation’s many tech companies who’ve announced layoffs.

On Wednesday, Microsoft said it will eliminate 10,000 jobs. Amazon has begun layoffs that will eventually slash 18,000 jobs. Meta — formerly known as Facebook — has also cut staff in recent months. On Friday, Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, announced it’s cutting about 12,000 jobs, as well.

So, if you get a pink slip, how do you navigate the layoff?

We talked with Jessica Nevitt, a lecturer for the IU Kelley School of Business, who specializes in career planning and workplace wellbeing. She joined FOX59 to share her insight on the matter.