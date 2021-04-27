IU Health chaplain on gun violence toll to hospital staff, victims

INDIANAPOLIS– So far this year, there have been more than 70 homicides in Indianapolis, and scores of non-fatal shootings. Gun violence is taking a toll on the circle city, not just physically but emotionally as well, certainly for gunshot victims and their families.

But, the city’s gun violence is also emotionally tough on the people that care for them, like the medical staff at IU Health. That’s where chaplains play a key role, to not only help traumatized families, but doctors and nurses as well.We talk to Thomas McDorr, an IU Health chaplain.