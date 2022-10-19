Hearing aids are now easier and cheaper for Americans to acquire. As of Monday, those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aids at a store or online without a prescription or a medical exam. It’s a major cost-saving win for millions of people, but you need to be educated about the best devices to buy.

