Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent battled boned cancer while rooting on his beloved Boilermakers. He died in January of 2019 at 20 years old. Before he passed, he donated his stem cells to IU researches in hope that pediatric cancer would one day be wiped out.

Karen Pollock, Assoc. Professor of Pediatrics at IU School of Medicine, is one of the researches working toward a cure. She joined FOX59 Wednesday with an update on their progress.