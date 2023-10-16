Fighting childhood obesity continues to be a goal public health advocates are fighting for. Now, they may be a step closer to reaching that goal — after researchers at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis have identified the most detailed information to date on childhood obesity rates and trends in central Indiana and how to fight it. Julie Burns and Dr. Thomas Duszynski joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the study. For more information, click here.

