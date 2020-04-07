‘I’ve got a hole inside me’: Wife mourns husband, former sheriff’s deputy who died from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hallie Amos is remembering her husband Robbie. He died on Friday after he contracted the coronavirus at the Greenwood Healthcare Center

Robbie was a former deputy with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department. He was in the nursing home to get stronger after getting an infection after having surgery.

Hallie said because Robbie had the coronavirus and his condition worsened so quickly, she wasn't even able to say goodbye to him. "Even as a nurse, I could not get in the hospital and wear everything I needed to wear to hold his hand and tell him goodbye and that I loved him."

Hallie spoke with us about how she wants her husband to be remembered.

"I've got a hole inside me missing him and just a sick feeling in my heart, and there will never be another Robbie Amos," Hallie said.