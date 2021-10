INDIANAPOLIS — Colts TE Jack Doyle is a home-grown Hoosier. He attended Cathedral High School before he was a star in the NFL. He’s keeping a new tradition going strong. His second All-Star Bowl benefitting the Dayspring Center is set for Monday, October 18th.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke to Doyle about the event and how you can donate.

If you would like more information, send an email to: info@dreambuildersfoundation.org, or call (615) 535-3140.