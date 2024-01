It’s National Train Your Dog Month. It’s an important step in making sure your furry family members can behave and be safe when they leave the house. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Medical Director for Pet Wellness Clinics, joined Angela in the studio to share more about why it’s so imperative, and what options are out there. For more information about Pet Wellness Clinics, click here.

