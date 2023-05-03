We now know who will be facing off in the general election to become the next mayor of Indianapolis in November. Incumbent mayor Joe Hogsett secured the democratic nomination, and businessman Jefferson Shreve secured the republican nomination. Fox59 invited both men on the morning show, however Mayor Hogsett declined. Shreve’s campaign did respond, and he joined Daniel on the red couch to explain why he feels it’s time for change in the city. For more primary election coverage, click here.

