The Colts season is finally here! Each week, the FOX59 Morning News team will reveal some of their favorite gameday recipes. First up, our very own Jim O’Brien and his Cowboy Caviar.

Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 bell bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and finely diced

1 large avocado , peeled, pitted and diced

15 oz. can corn, drained (or from 1 cooked cob of corn)

15 oz. can black beans, well rinsed and drained (or make your own)

1/2 bunch of cilantro, About 1/2 cup chopped

3-4 Tbsp. lime juice

1/2 cup light Italian Dressing, *

4 medium garlic cloves, pressed

1 tsp. sea salt or to taste

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine diced tomatoes, chopped onion and bell pepper, seeded and diced jalapeño, sliced avocado, drained corn, rinsed and drained black beans and chopped cilantro. Stir in 3-4 Tbsp of lime juice, 1/2 cup of Italian dressing, 4 pressed garlic cloves and 1 tsp of salt or season to taste. Mix everything together and serve with tortilla chips.