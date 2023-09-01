Ghosting has become commonplace within the job-hunting process, but how should you follow up on your application while remaining polite and professional?

Following up with recruiters or hiring managers after an interview can be stressful, especially when they don’t respond. However, maintaining courtesy and professionalism in follow-ups after the interview can improve your chances of obtaining a job.

We talked with Trevor Bogan, Director at Top Employers Institute, about some of the best tips for re-initiating contact with a recruiter who ghosted you, the timeline of when to send follow-ups, and when it’s time to call it quits.