Two of the world’s greatest eaters are facing off at the 2023 Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship. Geoffrey Esper set a new world record last year at the event — eating a whopping 293 Jack’s Donut holes in eight minutes. After withdrawing from last year’s contest — top-ranked Joey Chestnut poses a direct threat to Esper’s title and record. Joey joined Daniel on the red couch to share more about his preparations for the contest.
