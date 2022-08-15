INDIANAPOLIS- World Champion Competitive Eater, Joey Chestnut, is preparing to knock one out of the park.

He is getting ready to take part in a world record popcorn eating competition at Victory Field Tuesday, August 23.

This Tuesday, he’s going to practice by devouring items from the Indian’s dollar menu, and you can watch him do it.

Joey Chestnut and Cheyne Reiter from the Indians joined FOX59 Morning News Monday sharing more information on how you can get involved with practice and the event coming up next week.