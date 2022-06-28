Competitive eater Joey Chestnut is hoping to claim another title in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th in Coney Island, New York.

Chestnut, who now calls central Indiana home, is up for his 15th win.

“This year’s a little bit different. I injured my leg a couple weeks ago, and it still hurts. So I’m not gonna be moving around on stage as much.”

The last time Chestnut won, he downed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

He says he has a goal for this year but didn’t reveal the number.

“If everything works together, I should be close to a record.”

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will be shown on ESPN starting at noon on Monday, July 4.