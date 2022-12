It’s a tradition on the same weekend as the big ten football championship game in downtown Indy. We’re talking about the annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Challenge. Adopted Hoosier Joey Chestnut will be defending his title this Saturday on Georgia Street at 3 PM, as part of the big ten tailgate part.

Joey joined FOX59 in the studio this morning to talk strategy and to challenge Jim, Daniel and Michael to a friendly competition.

