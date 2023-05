Bedford’s own Clayton Anderson has been in Speedway for the past several days, hanging out at the track ahead of the Indy 500. And starting tomorrow night, you can hang out with him at several pre-race festivities happening ahead of the green flag.

Clayton joined FOX59 Thursday morning to tell us where he’ll be, and how you can join in on the fun!

For more information about Rockin’ On Main and the other events, click here.