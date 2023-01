The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is inviting you to participate in the 1st annual Community Tactical “SWAT” Challenge. This challenge includes events that involve endurance and strategic thinking. The exclusive team-building event is happening on Saturday, May 6th at Cool Creek Park in Westfield. Chief Deputy John Lowes joins the show with more details on the event. You can also visit their website for more details.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction