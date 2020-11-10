Junior league of Indianapolis hold annual holiday mart virtually

INDIANAPOLIS– For 49 years the junior league of Indianapolis has been hosting a holiday mart.

It’s the group’s biggest fundraiser,with the money going to help dozens of non-profits in the area. The event is usually a four day shopping experience at the state fairgrounds.

But this year it has to go virtual. Patrice Dawson is the junior league’s president and Graham Brown is the co-owner of the local business United State of Indiana. They explain how this year’s event will work. For more information on the event, head to their website.