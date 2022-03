INDIANAPOLIS – They are some of the largest animals to ever roam the earth, and they’re now back at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Scientists have been making discoveries at the “Jurassic Mile,” a stretch in Wyoming that has netted tons of impressive finds over the years. The fossils will soon be on display at the museum’s new and improved Dinosphere exhibit.

Director of Exhibits Monica Ramsey tells us what all visitors can look forward to.