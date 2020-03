Indianapolis, Ind -- Many are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. It can sometimes feel like being stuck on a mountain too tough to climb. One local author has a message: "hang in there."

Gary Sinclair is the author of "Never Quit Climbing: Overcoming Life's Seemingly Insurmountable Mountains." He spoke with Angela Ganote about the book, and offered tips that can help people keep on pushing ahead when life gets them down.