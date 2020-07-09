Keeping shoppers safe at Whale of a Sale

WESTFIELD — Whale of a Sale is a huge shopping event Hoosiers look forward to every spring and fall.

It’s Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event.

This year’s spring event had to be postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It now begins Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield, and goes until Sunday.

Founder Courtney O’Neil explains the changes that have been made to keep people safe while shopping, including designated shopping times.

You can sign up for your own shopping appointment by clicking here.