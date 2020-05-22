Keeping Tyson plant workers safe during COVID-19

Nearly 600 Tyson Foods workers just tested positive for the coronavirus at a chicken processing plant in North Carolina.

Here in Indiana, the Tyson plant in Logansport is back up and running.

It was shut down for two weeks after nearly 900 employees there tested positive.

It’s not the only plant Tyson has had to temporarily close as the company tries to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hector Gonzales, the Senior Vice President of Tyson Foods, joins us to outline the precautions the company is taking to keep its workers safe.